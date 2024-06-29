Vermeiren India chalks out ₹100 cr. expansion plans

Belgium wheelchair maker Vermeiren India Rehab Pvt. Ltd., has commenced a ₹100 crore expansion-cum-diversification project at its Sri City SEZ unit, said a top executive.

“This is our fourth expansion in eight years,” said its MD Syed Riaz Qadr during an interaction.

He said, the firm will more than double the monthly production capacity of wheelchairs and commode chairs from 18,000 to 50,000. Besides, it will expand its portfolio with walkers, rollators and patient beds.

“Initially, we said we can produce one lakh wheel chairs per annum. We are doing more than two lakh and plans are on to produce six lakhs units annually. Four more types of commode chairs will be rolled out, taking the total to six,” he said.

Begun with a 9-acre facility in 2016, the firm added eight more acres two years ago and another 15 recently. 70% of the expansion cost will be funded by the parent firm and balance through borrowings.

“We commenced production of wheelchairs with eight lines and 10 more are going to be added. The new lines will go on stream from December 2025,” he said.

Mr. Qadr said walkers, rollators and patients beds will be made beginning May 2025, he said they are planning to produce 1,000 patients beds per month and 5,000 units of walkers and rollators collectively.

On exports, he said 95% of the volume goes to European countries, West Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Singapore and Malaysia will be added soon.

Vermeiren plans to raise sales volume and is scouting for partners. The company’s FY24 revenue was ₹180 crore against ₹115 crore in the year ago period.

