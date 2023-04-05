ADVERTISEMENT

Veranda Race plans to set up 30 learning centres in 3 States

April 05, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Eyes ₹90-95 crore in revenue this year

The Hindu Bureau

Veranda Race CEO Bharath Seeman

City-based Veranda Race, an education company that provides coaching for competitive examinations, has drawn up plans to open 30 more learning centres in the neighbouring States, said CEO Bharath Seeman.

“At present, we have 45 centres in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala. This year, we will be opening 30 more learning centres in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” he said during an interaction.

In December 2020, the Kalpathi Group-owned Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., acquired Chennai Race Coaching Institute for ₹100 crore and rebranded it as Veranda Race.

Last year, Veranda Race trained about 45,000 students to take banking, Staff Selection Commission and T.N. Public Service Commission examinations, among others.

“This year, we are planning to coach about 65,000 students, with the new centres accounting for 6,000 students. We will be offering fresh streams for the posts of sub-inspectors and Railways,” he said.

Besides, Veranda Race is also on the verge of commencing four Residential Campus coaching centres in Chennai, Madurai, Trivandrum and Andhra Pradesh.

“Last year, we earned a revenue of about ₹50-60 crore and this year, we are aiming at ₹90-95 crore,” he said.

