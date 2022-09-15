Veranda Learning Solutions to raise ₹300 cr. for acquisitions

N Anand CHENNAI
September 15, 2022 20:12 IST

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd., which is closer to making couple of acquisitions, has sought shareholders nod to raise ₹300 crore to fuel its ambitious growth plans.

“We are coming out with a preferential issue to raise ₹300 crore through a mix of equity shares and convertible warrants,” Kalpathi S. Suresh, Chairman and ED said in an interview.

“On Wednesday, our board met and approved the proposal. It will now be placed before the shareholders at the ensuing EGM to be held on October 6. We are likely to announce the acquisition details next months,” he said.

The fresh raise includes issue of equity and warrants at ₹307 per share. An investment of ₹61.40 crore is to be subscribed by the promoters in the form of convertible warrants. Each warrant is convertible into one equity share.

“Veranda in a unique position with the necessary war chest to fuel the next leg of growth. To that end, we are building an eco-system to strengthen our offerings through,” he said.   

