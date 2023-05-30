HamberMenu
Veranda Learning Solutions Q4 net loss almost doubles to ₹39 crore

Revenue from operations rose 66% to ₹48 crore

May 30, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. (Veranda) reported consolidated net loss for the March-ended quarter almost doubled year-on-year to ₹39 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 66% to ₹48 crore, the city-based ed-tech firm said in a regulatory filing.

The subsidiary companies have incurred losses in the current year and the net worth has eroded as of March. The company has been providing financial support to these entities to meet their financial obligations as and when required in the form of loans, which are recoverable on demand from these subsidiaries.

Considering that the subsidiaries are in the initial years of their commercial operation, the management is of the opinion that these amounts are considered good and fully recoverable.

FY24 will be crucial for Veranda Learning’s growth trajectory, said its executive director and chairman Suresh Kalpathi.

“Substantial part of the investments that we have made in FY23 are a one-time expense needed to drive the company’s growth. This non-recurring expenditure will catapult profits in the coming years,” he said.

