Veranda Learning Solutions Q2 loss narrows down to ₹1.53 cr.

November 10, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. consolidated loss for the September quarter has narrowed down to ₹1.53 crore from ₹21 crore in the year earlier period due to a surge in operating revenue.

Revenue from operations increased nearly three-fold to ₹98 crore, the Chennai-based edtech company said in a statement.

After a challenging period of assimilating assets in the education ecosystem over the past two years, the company has started to reap the rewards, said Executive Director and Chairman Suresh Kalpathi.

“We have successfully stitched a fabric through strategic acquisitions, further enhancing our competitive advantage in the market. We are close to achieving the dream of being present across the entire education value chain,” he said.

“We are confident that this momentum will persist, as we continue to drive growth from both our existing and newly acquired businesses. The future looks promising, and we remain committed to delivering exceptional results and value for our stakeholders,” he said.

