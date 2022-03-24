Veranda Learning Solutions IPO to open on March 29

Chennai-based Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. will enter the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) on March 29 to mobilise ₹200 crore to pare debt and for growth initiatives. The company will use about ₹60 crore for repayment of debt, ₹25 crore for payment of acquisition cost of Edureka or for repayment of a bridge loan taken for it, ₹50 crore for growth initiatives, and ₹65 crore for general corporate purpose.

The company has set the price band for its IPO at ₹130-137 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Bids can be made for a minimum of 100 equity shares and in multiples of 100 shares thereafter.

About 75% of the offer is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15% for non-institutional buyers, and 10% for retail investors. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE respectively.

Veranda Learning offers integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, graduates, professionals and corporate employees through competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short-term upskilling and reskilling courses.

As part of its expansion plans, the company would be offering competitive exam courses in more vernacular languages and to take the software training vertical (Edureka) to more geographies. Right now, competitive exam courses are available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, said Kalpathi S. Suresh, ED-cum-chairman.

To a query on the company’s financials, he said: “This is the year of investments. All these investments were done with an eye on the future. And you will see the benefits of it from the next fiscal. From there, in the next 3-5 years, you will see us as an aggressively growing company with a clear eye on profitability.”

Explaining further, he said that Veranda Learning Solutions had made investments in expanding its content portfolio across multiple vernaculars, expanded its footprint across 25 locations in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, invested in building or tweaking its technology platforms to go offline hybrid in software vertical.