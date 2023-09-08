ADVERTISEMENT

Veranda Learning Solutions’ arm picks up stake in five private firms

September 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veranda Administrative Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VALSPL) on Friday completed the second tranche of acquisitions of equity shares of five private companies for a cash consideration of ₹91.35 crore.

On May 22, the wholly owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Six Phrase Edutech, Neyyar Academy, Educare Infrastructure Services, Phire Learning Solutions and Bassure Solutions.

After the second tranche, VALSPL has acquired paid up capital of 27%, 8.50% 35.50%, 25% and 35% respectively in these five firms, the company said in a regulatory filing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US