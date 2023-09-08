Veranda Learning Solutions’ arm picks up stake in five private firms

September 08, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

Veranda Administrative Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (VALSPL) on Friday completed the second tranche of acquisitions of equity shares of five private companies for a cash consideration of ₹91.35 crore.

On May 22, the wholly owned subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions entered into definitive agreements for the acquisition of Six Phrase Edutech, Neyyar Academy, Educare Infrastructure Services, Phire Learning Solutions and Bassure Solutions.

After the second tranche, VALSPL has acquired paid up capital of 27%, 8.50% 35.50%, 25% and 35% respectively in these five firms, the company said in a regulatory filing.