Veranda buys Edureka for ₹245 crore

Veranda Learning Solutions on Thursday announced 100% acquisition of Bengaluru-based edtech firm Edureka for ₹245 crore. As part of its strategy to accelerate its foray into the edtech space, the Kalpathi AGS Group-owned firm said it had set aside $100 million for buyouts over the next six months.

“Veranda is planning an outlay of about $100 million for acquisitions over the next 6 months to seize opportunities in the edtech space,” said executive chairman Kalpathi Suresh. “With the current acquisition, we are poised to expand our footprint in the Europe and North American markets,” he added.

