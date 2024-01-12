GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Veranda arm to acquire 50% in Tapasya Education

January 12, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd. (VLS) announced that its subsidiary Veranda XL Learning would acquire 50% of Tapasya Educational Institutions Pvt. Ltd. (TEIPL) for ₹120 crore.

On Friday, VLS entered into a definitive agreement to acquire TEIPL in three tranches. About 50% of the share capital of Tapasya would be acquired by March 2024, 1% of the share capital by April 24, and the remaining share capital on or around the expiry of 4 years from the date of first tranche acquisition, the education firm said in a regulatory filing.

TEIPL is expected to deliver a revenue of ₹65 crore with an EBITDA of ₹26 crore for FY24.

“The goal is to touch one million students in FY24 and this endeavour of ours will take us in that direction. Tapasya’s strong presence in Telangana and Karnataka perfectly complements our expansion strategy,” said VLS Executive Director and Chairman Suresh Kalpathi.

TEIL offers services to 19 Inter/PU colleges and 10 degree colleges across 13 locations in Telangana and Karnataka, with over 13,000 students. It caters to a wide range of educational and allied needs for colleges offering intermediate, pre-university, graduation courses, professional courses as well as integrated programmes.

