Venture capital deals in India more than double to $14.4 bn

Edtech seen as active sector: KPMG

Venture capital (VC) investments in India more than doubled from its previous quarterly high of $6.7 billion in Q2 of calendar 2021 to $14.4 billion in Q3, according to KPMG’s Private Enterprise’s Venture Pulse report.

The country saw 498 VC deals in the quarter, up from 376 in the previous quarter. Also, India accounted for four of the largest deals in the Asia-Pacific in the July-September period.

Q3 witnessed strong IPO activity, which would be stronger in the current quarter, the report indicated.

Edtech was seen as an active sector, while Fintech continued to attract significant investments and attention from investors. VCs have also shown strong interest in the insurtech space, KPMG said.

“Money is pouring into consumer tech companies, D2C companies, fintech companies and others here in India, and it is only going to get stronger. Looking forward, there are a few big IPOs coming down the pipe and, assuming they go well, that is only going to strengthen investor confidence here even further,” said Nitish Poddar, Partner and National Leader, Private Equity, KPMG in India.