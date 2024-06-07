Vellayan Subbiah is EY World Entrepreneur of the Year

Tube Investments of India Ltd. (TII) Executive Vice Chairman Vellayan Subbiah has bagged the EY World Entrepreneur of the Year 2024 at a ceremony held in Monte Carlo on June 6.

Mr. Subbiah was selected among 51 award winners from 47 countries and territories, who competed for this title. He is the fourth Indian to bag this prestigious title in the 24th edition. The others are N.R. Narayana Murthy of Infosys Technologies (2003), Uday Kotak of Kotak Mahindra Bank (2014) and Kiran Majumdar Shaw of Biocon Ltd. (2020), said EY in a statement.

Mr. Subbiah’s exceptional leadership and innovative vision have once again been globally recognised said TII in a social media post.

This remarkable achievement underscores his dedication to transforming businesses and pioneering growth through strategic acquisitions and diversification, TII said.

EY Global Chairman and CEO Carmine Di Sibio said Mr. Subbiah’s humble and personable approach to leadership and his philosophy of enabling others to enter a better life are the embodiment of what it means to be EY World Entrepreneur of the Year.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Subbiah said: “I’m steadfast in my belief that by approaching challenges as opportunities and committing ourselves to a path of self improvement there’s no limit to what we can achieve.”