GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Vegetarian food plate costs increased 7% in March: CRISIL

April 04, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Shoppers purchase packets of vegetable oil at a supermarket in Mumbai

Shoppers purchase packets of vegetable oil at a supermarket in Mumbai | Photo Credit: STAFF

Vegetarian food prices rose 7% in March, the same pace as February, thanks to a continuing spike in prices for onions, potatoes and tomatoes as well as rice and pulses, according to rating agency CRISIL’s monthly indicator of food plate costs.

The metric, based on the average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east and west India, is a yardstick to assess consumer food inflation trends ahead of official retail inflation numbers that are released subsequently.

Non-vegetarian plate costs dropped 7% in March, compared with a 9% decline in February, owing to a nearly 16% drop in broiler prices on the high base of last year, the firm said in its report on Thursday. However, in absolute terms, the cost of a home-cooked non-vegetarian food plate, in which broiler accounts for 50% of expenses, rose to a three-month high of ₹54.9.

“The cost of the vegetarian thali increased due to a surge of 40%, 36% and 22% on-year in prices of onion, tomato and potato, respectively, due to lower arrivals of onion and potato and low base of last fiscal for tomatoes,” said CRISIL Market Intelligence and Analytics.

Amid lower arrivals, the prices of rice and pulses which account for 22% of the cost of a representative home-cooked meal, rose 14% and 22%, respectively. Rice and pulses prices had risen 14% and 20%, respectively, in February on a year-on-year basis. In absolute terms, a vegetarian meal’s cost slipped to a nine-month low of ₹27.3.

On a month-on-month basis, the cost of the vegetarian thali declined 1% while that for a non-veg food plate rose 2%. Potato prices rose 6% from February levels due to crop damages, while prices on onion and rice remained flat. Broiler prices rose by an estimated 5% from February due to rising feed costs and higher demand amid Ramadan, the agency said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.