Veg thali cost shot up 28% sequentially in July: CRISIL 

August 07, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

The cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis surged month-on-month by 28% and 11%, respectively, in July, propelled by a more than tripling in tomato prices from June, and sequential increases of 69% in the cost of chili and 16% in the case of cumin and onion prices. 

“The cost of a thali rose sequentially for the third month in a row in July, and also inched up on-year for the first time this fiscal, mainly due to soaring tomato prices,” CRISIL Market Intelligence & Analytics said in a monthly report. The firm calculates the average cost of preparing a thali at home based on input prices prevailing in north, south, east, and west India.   

The cost of a non-vegetarian thali, which stood at ₹66.8 in July, rose at a slower pace as the price of broilers, comprising more than 50% of the cost, likely declined 3-5% on-month in July, while a 2% decline in vegetable oil prices provided some respite for both thalis’ costs.  

“Of the 28% rise in the cost of a vegetarian thali [₹33.7], 25% can be attributed solely to the price of tomato, which rose 233% on-month to ₹110/kg in July from ₹33/kg in June,” CRISIL’s researchers noted. “The prices of onion and potato increased 16% and 9% on-month, respectively, contributing further to the increase in cost,” they added.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry on Monday blamed the tomato price spike to a combination of factors including crop seasonality, whitefly disease in Karnataka’s Kolar district, and logistics disruptions in isolated areas due to heavy rains. 

