GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Veg meals got 11% steeper in September

Published - October 04, 2024 07:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian meal shot up 11% in September as prices of onion, potato and tomato surged yet again in high double-digits, Crisil’s food plate cost tracker showed, suggesting that food inflation may have gone up again last month.

Retail inflation had risen marginally to 3.65% in August, with food inflation ticking up to 5.7%. This was primarily due to prices for vegetables, the third-largest constituent of the Consumer Food Price Index, flaring up 10.7%.

A 51% drop in tomato prices in August had helped moderate vegetarian meal costs 8% in August, but tomato costs resurged 18% last month, Crisil estimated. Onion and potato prices jumped 53% and 50%, marking the 14th and seventh consecutive month of high double-digit upticks, respectively.

The average cost of a vegetarian meal inched up from ₹31.2 in August to ₹31.3 in September. While vegetabes account for about 37% of a vegetarian meal cost, pulses, which constitute 9%, also saw a 14% rise in prices last month, Crisil pointed out.

Meal costs could have gone up further, but for an 11% decline in LPG cylinder costs compared to last September.

For non-vegetarian meals, an estimated decline of 13% on-year in broiler prices, which account for 50% of the non-veg thali cost, provided some relief, bringing costs down 2% from last year.

Published - October 04, 2024 07:30 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.