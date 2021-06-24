Veeda Clinical Research raises $16 million

Mumbai

24 June 2021 21:20 IST

Veeda Clinical Research has announced that it has raised $16 million in a round led by private equity fund, Sabre Partners.

This round also saw participation from HNIs such as Pranab Mody (of JB Chemicals), Havells India family office, Nikhil Vora (fFounder of Sixth Sense Ventures) and Arjun Bhartia (of Jubilant).

Ajay Tandon, MD, Veeda said, “We will continue to invest in developing our delivery capabilities, to be increasingly relevant to our clients objectives.”

Advertising

Advertising