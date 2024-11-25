ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta to proceed with dollar bond sale in first post-Adani India credit test

Published - November 25, 2024 11:22 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vedanta launches $500 million bond issue post-Adani crisis, with Citigroup, JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank declining to comment

Reuters

Vedanta Resources. File | Photo Credit: AP

Vedanta Resources, which postponed a planned sale of dollar bonds last week after the Adani group’s top officials were indicted by U.S. prosecutors, will now launch the issue on Monday (November 25, 2024), according to two sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

The issue, which could raise as much as $500 million, is the first since the Adani crisis and will test global appetite for Indian high yield credit following the allegations against Adani.

Adani Group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has said the allegations made by the U.S. authorities are “baseless”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the Adani crisis has not blown out of proportion after the initial fears, the company deemed fit to go ahead with the issue,” a banker with knowledge of the Vedanta sale told Reuters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A second source familiar with the company’s plans confirmed the sale would be going ahead.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta, which has interests ranging from oil and gas to mining and metals and is headquartered in the U.K., did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The notes have two maturities - one for 3.5 years and the other for seven years, for which the company has set an initial price guidance of 10.375% and 11.375%, respectively, the sources said.

The notes also have call options.

ADVERTISEMENT

In September, Vedanta Resources raised $900 million in its first dollar bond issue in more than two years at a coupon of 10.875%.

Vedanta will use the proceeds from the latest sale to refinance outstanding bonds due in 2028, one of the sources said.

Citigroup, Barclays, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Standard Chartered Bank are the joint global coordinators and lead managers for Vedanta’s dollar bond.

Citigroup, JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank declined to comment. Barclays and Standard Chartered Bank did not respond to requests for comment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US