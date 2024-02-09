ADVERTISEMENT

Vedanta says completed repayments to bond holders

February 09, 2024 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Resources Ltd. (VRL) has announced that it had completed repayments to its bondholders on February 7, 2024 in line with the consents it had received earlier in the year in which maturities of $3.2 billion in bonds were extended to 2029.

“VRL is pleased to note that with the completion of this exercise, the debt maturities at VRL are more evenly spread which was our main objective for the exercise,” the company said in a statement.

Vedanta Group had announced a demerger and reorganization plan in September last year. This will recast the Vedanta Group across 17 major businesses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Each of the business has world-class management leadership, employ the latest cutting-edge technologies have import substitution and fulfilment of domestic demand as a core proposition. They also offer high quality and diversified investment opportunities to institutional and retail investors alike. We will update progress on the implementation on a timely basis,” the company added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US