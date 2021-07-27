Business

Vedanta plans ₹6,611-cr. Balco expansion

Vedanta on Tuesday said it would invest ₹6,611 crore over the next 18-24 months in expansion of smelter capacity at group firm Bharat Aluminium Company.

In addition, the company said its carbon plant adequacy business in Odisha would set up a new facility at ₹635 crore.

“Balco’s expansion is a very important project for us. We hope to ramp up the smelter capacity over the next 18-24 months,” Group CEO Sunil Duggal said. “Post this expansion, Vedanta’s aluminium capacity will increase to 2.8 million tonnes,” he added.

Post the expansion, Balco’s smelter capacity will increase by 414 KTPA, taking its total capacity to close to 1 million tonnes.

Mr. Duggal added that the company was focussed on reducing production cost by nearly $300 per tonne to about $1,200 in the next two years. This would help improve the realisation and profitability from the aluminium business significantly, he said.


