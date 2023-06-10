HamberMenu
Vedanta declared preferred bidder for Goa iron ore mine

June 10, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Ltd. said that the Directorate of Mines & Geology, Government of Goa, has declared the company as ‘preferred bidder’ in respect of auction of Block VII - Cudnem Mineral Block based on highest final price pffer of 93.15% submitted by the company.

“The grant of mining lease by the Government of Goa in respect of aforesaid mine shall be subject to making of necessary payments, completion of other terms and conditions of the Tender Document, obtaining of necessary approvals ....,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

Government of Goa had on January 25, 2023, invited tenders to participate in electronic auction for grant of mining lease in respect of iron ore mines in the State of Goa.  The company had submitted its bid in electronic auction for grant of the mining lease.

