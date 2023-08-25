Vedanta chairman mulls to split different businesses into separate companies

August 25, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vedanta Ltd. on Friday informed the stock exchanges that its Chairman Anil Agarwal had shared his idea with shareholders at a Chairman Townhall held on May 31, 2023 to split different businesses of Vedanta Ltd. into separate companies and get them listed for better valuation and to attract a new set of investors.

In a video filed with the exchanges, Mr. Agarwal is heard saying, “Vedanta in the last two decades has gone into businesses that are more and more import substitutes, very difficult to enter into these areas.”

Stating that the company had businesses like oil & gas, aluminum, power, copper, zinc, silver, lead, iron ore, steel, nickel and ferro alloys, semi conductor and display glass, etc., he said these businesses could be run independently.

“I have asked my people that all these [businesses] are in Vedanta Ltd. The whole world is looking to invest in India. I have been told that investors like pureplay. All our business can grow many fold,” he said.

“I have asked all my advisors and my people to look into if we can have these all or some products to be independent so the independent management and leadership can grow a business to the highest level,” he added.

He said splitting the company would mean that if a shareholder has one share of Vedanta Ltd., she/he will have many shares of other companies and people will have opportunity to invest in different areas.

“Some international companies which are looking to invest in a particular area will get that opportunity. I would like to have your view and I will take that step forward. So our shareholders can have better return and also have better dividend,” he added.

“This is my vision and when I find that it is appropriate, we will go the board and will take it forward,” he clarified in the video.

Vedanta Ltd. in the filing stated that “at this point it is just a thought and based on the feedback progress made in this regard, if any, shall be subject to due diligence, requisite approvals and regulatory compliances/disclosures as may be necessary.”

