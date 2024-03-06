GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Vedanta Aluminium COO Sunil Gupta named as Vice-Chairman, CII Odisha State Council

March 06, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd. said its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Aluminium Business, Sunil Gupta has been elected as Vice-Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)’s Odisha State Council for the 2024-25 term of office.

“With over 29 years of diverse experience, Mr. Gupta has played a crucial role in steering Vedanta Aluminium towards achieving significant growth and operational efficiency that has firmly established the company as India’s largest aluminium producer,” the company said in a statement.

His key areas of focus include expanding production, enhancing the availability of bauxite and coal resources, harnessing technology for added value, reducing the carbon footprint and also upholding Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards at all operations.

