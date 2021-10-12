VECV unveils premium bus range

‘Market to pick up on pent-up demand’

VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors, on Tuesday introduced premium bus range, including coach and sleeper trims, to cater to the growing intercity travel segment.

“I am proud to launch a new range that synergises Eicher brand’s extensive local presence and expertise in value engineering with Volvo Buses India’s competence in the premium bus segment,” said Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV.

The market for inter-city bus segment in India is about 20,000-25,000 units per annum.

Mr. Aggarwal added that with a decline in fear of COVID-19 and the fast pace of vaccination, intercity bus travel should pick up once again. “There has been no [bus] buying in the last two years which means that there will be pent-up demand in the market,” he added.

“We are confident that the fully factory-built coach and sleeper will prove viable alternatives to rail and air travel, due to their best-in-class quality, reliability, and durability,” added Akash Passey, president, Bus Division, VECV.

The company’s new range will be priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹1 crore depending upon requirements of the fleet operators and various state transport undertakings. The fully air-conditioned coach comes with 43 seats while the sleeper version offers 30 berths that maximise comfort and safety, the company said.