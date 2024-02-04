ADVERTISEMENT

VECV forays into small commercial vehicles

February 04, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VECV, unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW

PTI

VE Commercial Vehicles announced its foray into the small commercial vehicle segment with the global unveiling of the first product at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW. The first product under the range is scheduled for customer trials in April, with commercial roll-out expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Eicher will introduce the electric variant first, progressively moving towards clean CNG and diesel variants.

“The small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment will be driven by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke distribution,” VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The new range will play a pivotal role in this transformation with its pro-business and pro-planet approach, he said. The first product under the new range has been designed and developed in India.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US