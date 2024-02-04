GIFT a SubscriptionGift
VECV forays into small commercial vehicles

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VECV, unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW

February 04, 2024 06:46 am | Updated 06:46 am IST

PTI

VE Commercial Vehicles announced its foray into the small commercial vehicle segment with the global unveiling of the first product at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a division of VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV), unveiled the range which spans from 2T to 3.5T GVW. The first product under the range is scheduled for customer trials in April, with commercial roll-out expected in the first quarter of 2025.

Eicher will introduce the electric variant first, progressively moving towards clean CNG and diesel variants.

“The small commercial vehicle (SCV) segment will be driven by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increased personal consumption, and the rise of the hub-and-spoke distribution,” VECV MD & CEO Vinod Aggarwal said.

The new range will play a pivotal role in this transformation with its pro-business and pro-planet approach, he said. The first product under the new range has been designed and developed in India.

