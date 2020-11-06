BusinessBengaluru 06 November 2020 21:42 IST
Comments
Vayana Networks completes $5 bn financing
Updated: 06 November 2020 21:42 IST
Vayana Network, a trade supply chain financing platform for B2B enterprises, on Friday announced that it has completed $5 billion of financing on its platform till date, including $1 billion in the last seven months amidst the pandemic.
The company works with over 300 corporates and 20,000 MSME businesses financing the entire network — suppliers, dealers and retailers, it said in a statement.
Vayana Network said it was on its way to double its existing customer base by the end of 2021 and would want to achieve a disbursal mark of $10 billion by the end of 2022.
More In Business
Read more...