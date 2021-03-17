Vasu Healthcare forays into herbal skincare segment

Vasu Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., which is into herbal and Ayurveda space, has forayed into herbal skincare by introducing a range of herbal skincare products in the personal care segment under ‘Vasu Naturals’ brand. The company has introduced over 20 products.
In the next three years, it expects the Vasu Naturals range to to contribute 20-25% of its total sales revenue.
Hardik Ukani, managing director, Vasu Healthcare Pvt Ltd, said, “Vasu Naturals is the result of our strong Ayurveda heritage and R&D capabilities. The range is aimed at offering innovative yet pocket- friendly range and as per lifestyle of millennials.”
The company is introducing Vasu Naturals in its existing network of over 50 countries and on the digital platforms. Its R&D team is working to expand into personal hygiene, skincare and oral healthcare segments.
“Awareness for personal hygiene has increased globally post COVID-19 and acceptance of natural and Ayurvedic solutions has picked up. We are receiving excellent response from domestic market as well as international markets in particular from MENA region, CIS and Europe region,” Mr. Ukani said.
