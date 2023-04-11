Vastu Home Finance opens all-women branch

April 11, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - MUMBAI

Vastu Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. said it has opened its new all-women branch in Azadnagar, New Delhi which will operate under Vastu’s new loan product category - Micro Housing.

This initiative is focused on empowering women from low-income groups and economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society to own a home, the company said.

The Micro Housing product category offers loans under ₹5 lakh and is designed specifically for women who want to build or develop small houses within a specific investment range. The branch will offer a range of services to women applicants, such as easy application process, incentivized rates, lower processing fees, special schemes, EMI holidays, rebates, waivers and quick disbursements to make the loan process easier, it said.

“The all-women branch with enhanced focus on adding women borrowers will be a showcase of empowering women and unlocking the potential in a vast untapped section of our society,” said Renuka Ramnath, Non-Executive Chairperson, Vastu Housing Finance and Founder, MD & CEO of Multiples Alternate Asset Management.