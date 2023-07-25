ADVERTISEMENT

Varashakti Housing Finance to serve 30,000 borrowers in 5-7 years

July 25, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Varashakti Housing Finance provides housing loans benefiting women, who serve either as primary borrower or co-applicant.

Varashakti Housing Finance Pvt. Ltd. (VHF) has drawn up plans to increase its business multi-fold in the next 5-7 years.

As of June 2023, the company reported Assets Under Management (AUM) of ₹119 crore. Going forward, the lender said it plans to increase this to ₹1,750 crore.

Founded in 2017, VHF, which has 28 branches spread across three southern states, offers home loans, home improvement loans, loans against property and small ticket business loan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Till date, it has catered to over 4,200 home loan borrowers. In the next 5-7 years, the plan is to serve over 30,000 borrowers.

On Monday, the company announced that it had secured a funding of ₹35 crore by partnering with Impact Investment Manager Incofin.

Incofin had made the investment through India Progress Fund, which is registered with SEBI, to invest in the Indian rural affordable housing segment.

VHF co-founder and director Sahaana Sankar said the funding would allow the company to expand its business, scale up the organisation and further impact the lives of the rural underserved segment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US