Valvoline Cummins eyes double-digit market share in 5 years

October 25, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lubricant maker Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd. is eying double-digit market share in the Indian market in the next five years as its ‘innovative’ products, unveiled recently, are gaining roots, according to a top official.

“Currently, we are among the top three foreign lubricant brands in India and have high single-digit market share. Our innovative new products have been accepted well in the market and we plan to have double digit market share in five years,” said Sandeep Kalia, Managing Director, Valvoline Cummins Private Ltd.

The company, a 50:50 joint venture of Valvoline and Cummins which was set up in 1998 has completed 25 years of its operations in India and now it wants to capitalise on its innovative products in the Indian market.

“Whenever Cummins creates a product, Valvoline will make sure that there are lubricants, fluids and sustainable solutions that complement it. This achievement reflects our journey towards innovation, excellence, and dedication to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers.”

“It also highlights our commitment to the Indian automotive industry and its growth. We look forward to many more years of innovation, collaboration and furthering our brand mission of inspiring and enabling what moves the world forward,” he added.

Michelle Brewin, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Valvoline Global Operations said, “Our combined commitment enabled our India JV to start off well, deliver winning propositions to customers and within a decade became one of the fastest growing multinational brands in India.”

“And we didn’t stop there. Both companies worked very closely over the years on the transition from BS3 to BS4 and now BS6 technologies. We have created many industry-first initiatives in India which has helped establish Valvoline amongst the top 3 lubricant players in the Indian market,” she said.

In India, Valvoline Cummins manufactures engine oils, gear oils, radiator coolants and brake fluids for engines made by various OEMs.

