ADVERTISEMENT

Value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation decline to ₹8,202 crore: RBI

April 01, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The total value of ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation, which was ₹3.56 lakh crore at the close of business on May 19, 2023, when the withdrawal of ₹2,000 banknotes was announced, declined to ₹8,202 crore at the close of business on March 29, 2024, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday.

“Thus, 97.69% of the ₹2,000 banknotes in circulation as on May 19, 2023, has since been returned,” the central bank said in a status update on the withdrawal of ₹2,000 denomination banknotes. The RBI reiterated that ₹2,000 banknotes continue to be legal tender. The facility for exchange of the ₹2,000 banknotes is available at 19 Issue Offices of RBI since May 19, 2023. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US