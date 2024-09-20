‘Coffee exporters eye 60% from value-added beans’

Export of value-added coffees is projected to be 60% of total coffee exports in volume by 2047, Coffee Board CEO K.G. Jagadeesha said on Friday.

Making a virtual presentation at a panel discussion on “Roadmap for the Plantation Sector Towards 2047” organised in Coonoor by the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), he noted that value-added coffees constitute 38% of the exports now. And speciality coffees constitute 5%.

“Our vision statement is to position India as a country of eco-friendly, sustainable, premium coffees and a country of great coffee culture,” he said.

More production

By 2047, total coffee production is expected to increase to nine lakh tonne from 3.6 lakh tonne now and area will be eight lakh ha from 4.8 lakh ha. Almost 99% of the holdings are with small growers. Annual exports are currently 3.8 lakh tonne exports. By 2047, total value of coffee exports should grow five times to $6 billion from $1.29 billion. Volume of value added and speciality coffees are 1.5 lakh tonne and it would increase to seven lakh tonne.

The Board plans to launch community driven initiatives to improve quality of post harvest processing and train the interested coffee growers. It will also encourage the exporters to look at high value markets, he said.

