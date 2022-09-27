Valli Arunachalam vows to continue fight for Ambadi board seat

I will take up the issue with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the non-appointment of a woman director on the company board’, said Ms. Arunachalam

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 26, 2022 22:40 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme court of India in New Delhi, India. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ADVERTISEMENT

Valli Arunachalam, who is fighting a lone battle to secure a seat in Murugappa holding company’s Ambadi Investments Ltd. (AIL), said she would approach the Supreme Court in the matter if required.

Ms. Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of the former executive chairman of the Murugappa Group, the late M.V. Murugappan, along with her family, holds 8.23% stake.

With NCLAT dismissing AIL’s appeals against her petitions in the tribunal, she said she had full faith in the judiciary.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I hope that I will get justice. I will fight as long as I can. I will also approach the Supreme Court if need be,” she said in an interview.

According to her, the NCLT Chennai bench will now hear her fresh waiver application and the connected company petition on mismanagement of affairs purely on the merits.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“The company petition needs to be argued and that is where the core of the matter lies which is gender justice and mismanagement.,” Ms. Arunachalam said.

“The Murugappa group has explain their stand in public, to their shareholders, vendors and employees,” she added.

“I am not fighting for myself, but for the entire women in the country. I will take up the issue with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the non-appointment of a woman director on the company board. I am fully committed to the issue and will fight 200% for it,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
court administration
Tamil Nadu
Chennai

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app