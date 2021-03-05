Vahan ‘places 5,000 blue-collar job seekers a month’

Vahan, an AI-enabled livelihood platform, claimed it found jobs for 5,000 blue-collar workers every month through its WhatsApp-based chatbot, Mitra.
The platform reported a growth of 400% in blue/grey-collared job placements in the last year with logistics, delivery, and BPOs being the lead hirers.
As per Vahan, it currently has a user base of 5 million and adds over 2.5 lakh people every month.
Madhav Krishna, founder and CEO, Vahan said, “The blue-collar segment is an under-served market in India despite constituting the bulk of the workforce. Our partnership with WhatsApp allows us to seamlessly connect employers and job seekers thereby facilitating better livelihoods and financial inclusion.’’
Mitra has emerged as India’s employment exchange 2.0 for over 300 million blue-collar workers in the country, claimed the platform.
