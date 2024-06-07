ADVERTISEMENT

Vadodara EV firm Wardwizard bags $1.29 billion order from Philippines firm

Published - June 07, 2024 10:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

  Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), manufacturer and owner of electric vehicles brand Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik brands in India, has secured an order worth $ 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation, the Philippines-based service business integrator specialising in sustainability and renewable energy.

With this, WIML would deliver products from its existing portfolio, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers in the commercial and passenger segments for the Philippines markets.   This order is part of a strategic collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to revolutionise the public transportation system in the Philippines with electric vehicles, said WIM in a statement,.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, ‘‘This opportunity will allow us to introduce our cutting-edge electric 2W Scooters, and develop 3W e-Trike (D+10), e-Trike (D+3 Passenger), e-Trike (D+5), e-Trike Cargo, Electric Mini Truck (1.5 Ton) and Golf Carts (6 & 14 seater) for the Philippines market.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US