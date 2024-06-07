Vadodara EV firm Wardwizard bags $1.29 billion order from Philippines firm

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), manufacturer and owner of electric vehicles brand Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik brands in India, has secured an order worth $ 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation, the Philippines-based service business integrator specialising in sustainability and renewable energy.

With this, WIML would deliver products from its existing portfolio, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers in the commercial and passenger segments for the Philippines markets. This order is part of a strategic collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to revolutionise the public transportation system in the Philippines with electric vehicles, said WIM in a statement,.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, ‘‘This opportunity will allow us to introduce our cutting-edge electric 2W Scooters, and develop 3W e-Trike (D+10), e-Trike (D+3 Passenger), e-Trike (D+5), e-Trike Cargo, Electric Mini Truck (1.5 Ton) and Golf Carts (6 & 14 seater) for the Philippines market.”