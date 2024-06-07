GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Vadodara EV firm Wardwizard bags $1.29 billion order from Philippines firm

Published - June 07, 2024 10:21 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

  Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd. (WIML), manufacturer and owner of electric vehicles brand Joy e-bike and Joy e-rik brands in India, has secured an order worth $ 1.29 billion from Beulah International Development Corporation, the Philippines-based service business integrator specialising in sustainability and renewable energy.

With this, WIML would deliver products from its existing portfolio, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers in the commercial and passenger segments for the Philippines markets.   This order is part of a strategic collaboration, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), to revolutionise the public transportation system in the Philippines with electric vehicles, said WIM in a statement,.

Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, ‘‘This opportunity will allow us to introduce our cutting-edge electric 2W Scooters, and develop 3W e-Trike (D+10), e-Trike (D+3 Passenger), e-Trike (D+5), e-Trike Cargo, Electric Mini Truck (1.5 Ton) and Golf Carts (6 & 14 seater) for the Philippines market.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.