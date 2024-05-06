ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag unveils Blue Seed to help start-ups

May 06, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The new initiative to help start-ups in the water sector was launched by TVS Capital Funds Chairman and MD Gopal Srinivasan in the presence of Va Tech Wabag Chairman and Managing Director Rajiv Mittal

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (Wabag) has launched a new initiative ‘Blue Seed’ to foster innovation and support emerging start-ups in the water sector.

The initiative was launched by TVS Capital Funds CMD Gopal Srinivasan in the presence of Wabag CMD Rajiv Mittal, the city-based water technology firm said in a statement.

Wabag will invest in promising start-ups with innovative water technology solutions. It will provide pre-seed and seed funding to jumpstart growth. Besides, it will provide comprehensive support and resources to accelerate the success of these ‘waterpreneurs’. It aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of ‘waterpreneurs’.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US