Va Tech Wabag unveils Blue Seed to help start-ups

May 06, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Va Tech Wabag Ltd (Wabag) has launched a new initiative ‘Blue Seed’ to foster innovation and support emerging start-ups in the water sector.

The initiative was launched by TVS Capital Funds CMD Gopal Srinivasan in the presence of Wabag CMD Rajiv Mittal, the city-based water technology firm said in a statement.

Wabag will invest in promising start-ups with innovative water technology solutions. It will provide pre-seed and seed funding to jumpstart growth. Besides, it will provide comprehensive support and resources to accelerate the success of these ‘waterpreneurs’. It aims to cultivate a thriving ecosystem of ‘waterpreneurs’.

