Va Tech Wabag standalone Q2 net up 6% to ₹58 cr.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.’s (Wabag) reported standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 6% year-on-year to ₹58 crore on strong orderbook.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹613 crore from ₹604 crore. Wabag had an order intake of ₹46 billion and the order book stands at over ₹146 billion, the water technology company said in a statement.

“This quarter has marked another period of profitable growth for Wabag, driven by a focused strategy on technology, EP, industrial, and international projects, Chairman & Managing Director, Rajiv Mittal.

“The order pipeline remains strong, providing us with confidence in our sustained growth trajectory,” he said.

