Va Tech Wabag standalone Q2 net jumps 59% to ₹54 cr.

November 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.’s (Wabag) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 59% from the year-earlier period to ₹54 crore on strong orderbook.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹604 crore from ₹573 crore. Wabag had an order intake of ₹13 billion, the water technology company said in a regulatory filing.

“Technology focus and cash accretive projects have been reaping the desired benefits and we have been consistently improving our operating margins through execution efficiencies,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal.

“Our order book position of over ₹120 billion with a healthy mix of EPC and O&M, provides strong visibility of our future revenues, robust cash-flows and strong margin profile going forward. Sustainable and profitable growth with a cash positive status have been our foremost targets,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.