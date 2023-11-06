HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Va Tech Wabag standalone Q2 net jumps 59% to ₹54 cr.

November 06, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd.’s (Wabag) standalone net profit for the September quarter rose 59% from the year-earlier period to ₹54 crore on strong orderbook.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹604 crore from ₹573 crore. Wabag had an order intake of ₹13 billion, the water technology company said in a regulatory filing.

“Technology focus and cash accretive projects have been reaping the desired benefits and we have been consistently improving our operating margins through execution efficiencies,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal.

“Our order book position of over ₹120 billion with a healthy mix of EPC and O&M, provides strong visibility of our future revenues, robust cash-flows and strong margin profile going forward. Sustainable and profitable growth with a cash positive status have been our foremost targets,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.