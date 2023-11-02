ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order for 63 mn Euros from Tunisian firm

November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag has secured a repeat order from Societe Nationale d’exploitation et de Distribution des Eaux (SONEDE), Tunisia, worth about 215 million Tunisian Dinars (Euro 63 million) for a Design, Build, Operate order of a 345 MLD Bejaoua Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

Wabag’s track-record with SONEDE for more than two decades, combined with a technically superior and competitive bid, ensured this repeat order win, the water technology firm said in a statement.

The project, funded by French Development Agency and European Investment Bank, will be executed over a period of 30 months followed by operation and maintenance for 12 months.

The scope of Wabag under this order will be engineering and procurement and O&M. The project is to be executed with Wabag as leader of the consortium and Entreprise Gloulou Mohamed et Salem, the consortium partner, will be responsible for all Civil Works of the project.

“Wabag, with this large water treatment project, continues its contribution to water security in the African continent,” said Wabag’s Head of Marketing (Africa) Guhan Kandasamy.

