HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order for 63 mn Euros from Tunisian firm

November 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag has secured a repeat order from Societe Nationale d’exploitation et de Distribution des Eaux (SONEDE), Tunisia, worth about 215 million Tunisian Dinars (Euro 63 million) for a Design, Build, Operate order of a 345 MLD Bejaoua Drinking Water Treatment Plant.

Wabag’s track-record with SONEDE for more than two decades, combined with a technically superior and competitive bid, ensured this repeat order win, the water technology firm said in a statement.

The project, funded by French Development Agency and European Investment Bank, will be executed over a period of 30 months followed by operation and maintenance for 12 months.

The scope of Wabag under this order will be engineering and procurement and O&M. The project is to be executed with Wabag as leader of the consortium and Entreprise Gloulou Mohamed et Salem, the consortium partner, will be responsible for all Civil Works of the project.

“Wabag, with this large water treatment project, continues its contribution to water security in the African continent,” said Wabag’s Head of Marketing (Africa) Guhan Kandasamy.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.