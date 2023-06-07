HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Va Tech Wabag secures ₹420-cr. order from CIDCO Maharashtra

June 07, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag (Wabag) has secured a ₹420-crore order from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd. (CIDCO) towards design, build and operation of a water treatment plant (WTP) with a capacity of 270 million litres per day at Jite, Raigad.

This project has been planned to cater to the future water demands of Navi Mumbai, the Chennai-based water technology firm said in a statement.

The scope of the project includes the design, engineering, supply, construction, installation and commissioning of the WTP, including a clear water pumping station, within 42 months from commencement, followed by operation and maintenance for a 15-year period.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.