Va Tech Wabag ranked among top 3 water companies globally

March 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chennai-based water technology firm Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) said it had been ranked among the top three water companies globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), London, for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and sanitation to more than 88.8 million people across the globe. U.K.-based GWI is a water data analytics and publishing company. Each year it publishes a list of the world’s top 50 private operators. Wabag is the only Indian organisation to be featured in the top three water companies globally, Rajneesh Chopra (Global Head - Business Development) Va Tech Wabag said in a statement.

Wabag’s innovative and environment-friendly solutions are compliant to the Environment, Social, Governance Sustainability Index, which is fast emerging as a priority for industries worldwide, the company said.