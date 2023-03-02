HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Va Tech Wabag ranked among top 3 water companies globally

March 02, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Chennai-based water technology firm Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) said it had been ranked among the top three water companies globally by Global Water Intelligence (GWI), London, for ensuring safe and clean drinking water and sanitation to more than 88.8 million people across the globe. U.K.-based GWI is a water data analytics and publishing company. Each year it publishes a list of the world’s top 50 private operators. Wabag is the only Indian organisation to be featured in the top three water companies globally, Rajneesh Chopra (Global Head - Business Development) Va Tech Wabag said in a statement.

Wabag’s innovative and environment-friendly solutions are compliant to the Environment, Social, Governance Sustainability Index, which is fast emerging as a priority for industries worldwide, the company said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.