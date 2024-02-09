Va Tech Wabag Q3 consolidated net up 35% to ₹63 cr.

February 09, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) on Friday reported a 35% increase in its consolidated Q3 net profit over the earlier year to ₹63 crore due to new and large projects gaining traction.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹704 crore from ₹651 crore, said the city-based water technology firm in a statement.

Order intake stood at ₹1,762 crore and it had an order book of ₹11,900 crore, including framework contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident to maintain the momentum and finish the year on a good note,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.