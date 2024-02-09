ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag Q3 consolidated net up 35% to ₹63 cr.

February 09, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) on Friday reported a 35% increase in its consolidated Q3 net profit over the earlier year to ₹63 crore due to new and large projects gaining traction.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹704 crore from ₹651 crore, said the city-based water technology firm in a statement.

Order intake stood at ₹1,762 crore and it had an order book of ₹11,900 crore, including framework contracts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident to maintain the momentum and finish the year on a good note,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US