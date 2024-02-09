GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Va Tech Wabag Q3 consolidated net up 35% to ₹63 cr.

February 09, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) on Friday reported a 35% increase in its consolidated Q3 net profit over the earlier year to ₹63 crore due to new and large projects gaining traction.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹704 crore from ₹651 crore, said the city-based water technology firm in a statement.

Order intake stood at ₹1,762 crore and it had an order book of ₹11,900 crore, including framework contracts.

“As we step into the last quarter of the fiscal year, we are confident to maintain the momentum and finish the year on a good note,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.