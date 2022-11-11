Va Tech Wabag Q2 standalone net profit rises 75% to ₹34 cr.

ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag Ltd., standalone net profit for the quarter ended September has risen 75% to ₹34 crore on strong order book.

During the period under review, revenue from operations grew 14% to ₹573 crore.

The pure play water group has an order book of over ₹10,300 crore including framework contracts.

“Our strong order book position with revenue growth provides sufficient visibility for the future as we continue on our path to deliver sustainable and profitable growth,” said Rajiv Mittal, CMD & Group CEO.