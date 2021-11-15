Business

Va Tech Wabag Q2 net doubles to ₹19.46 crore

Va Tech Wabag’s standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September more than doubled to ₹19.46 crore. Revenue rose almost 43% to ₹504 crore.The company has order book worth more than ₹10,040 crore, including framework contracts, it said in a statement. “We continue our journey of profitable growth in this quarter as well,” said Rajiv Mittal, MD & CEO. “Our order pipeline looks strong and our focus on execution remains.”


