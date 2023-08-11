ADVERTISEMENT

Va Tech Wabag Q1 net profit surges 84%

August 11, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Rajiv Mittal | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Va Tech Wabag Ltd. (Wabag) reported standalone net profit for the June quarter surged 84% from the year earlier period to ₹47 crore.

Income from operations rose to ₹509 crore from ₹485 crore, the water treatment company said in a regulatory filing.

Wabag has an order intake of ₹7.3 billion and a robust order book position of more than ₹125 billion, including framework contracts.

“We continue to have a healthy mix between EPC and O&M projects, which provides good cash flow visibility and better margins going forward,” said CMD Rajiv Mittal. “In summary, profitable growth has been our foremost target and we have been consistently delivering the same every quarter,” he added.

