VA Tech Wabag Q1 net jumps threefold to ₹10 crore

VA Tech Wabag Ltd. reported an almost threefold jump in standalone net profit to ₹10 crore for the first quarter following improved volumes.

Revenue from operations grew 67% to ₹470 crore. The company has an order book worth more than ₹10,400 crore, including framework contracts, it said in a statement.

“We have been witnessing a continuous improvement in the pace of business activities over the last few quarters,” said Rajiv Mittal, MD.

“The projects have picked up good pace and we are confident of another year of profitable growth in FY22,” he added.


